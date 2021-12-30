Cory Witsman, 33, Toledo, pleaded guilty to permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

Aubree Hite, 32, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to two counts of tampering with evidence, each a third-degree felony; and two counts of forgery, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 25 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Matthew Munn, 29, Delta, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and forgery, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 25 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

