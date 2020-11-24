Fulton Common Pleas
Kreg Markins, 31, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Lavon Herschberger, 46, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated theft, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 26 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Richard Tyson, 43, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 27 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
