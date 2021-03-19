Tiffany Flathers, 46, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (oxycodone), third- and fourth-degree felonies; and permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years, ordered to make $1,370 restitution to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit for the drug transaction to a confidential informant and ordered to complete recommended treatment and aftercare. She also was ordered to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees. One trafficking charge was amended from a third-degree felony to a fourth-degree felony while two other trafficking charges, third- and fourth-degree felonies, were dismissed.
