Fulton Common Pleas

Gage McCullough, 26, Toledo, had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of heroin. He was sentenced to two years of community control, ordered to pay prosecution costs, abide by an 11 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew, obtain his GED, stay out of bars, not possess or consume alcohol and complete treatment with A Renewed Mind.

Kenneth Calandra, 59, Bryan, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of cocaine. He was sentenced to two years of community control, ordered to pay prosecution costs, pay a $200 fine, complete a program at Recovery Services and serve three days at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, with credit for one day already served.

