Augustine Chapa, 34, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on charges of burglary, a second-degree felony; domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and grand theft, a third-degree felony. He had been found guilty of these charges previously following a jury trial. He also pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He was given prison terms totaling 36 months with credit for 134 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his cases were pending. The trial charges alleged that on April 16 he trespassed in an occupied residence at 615 N. Ottokee St. in Wauseon, stole property and used a vehicle without authorization. An earlier indictment had alleged that on Oct. 9, 2020 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family family or household member, having been previously convicted of domestic violence.
Robert Sinkey Jr., 33, Alvordton, appeared for sentencing on charges of abduction, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, and was given a 30-month prison term. He restrained the liberty of another person and also caused physical harm to a female household member on Aug. 7. Charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; vehicular assault, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed.
Richard Bricker, 58, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on three counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony, and was given an 11-month prison term. He violated terms of a protection order on several occasions. Seven additional counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Dakota Brooks, 29, Fayette, appeared for sentencing on a charge of burglary, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that he complete recommended treatment from Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, be placed on TAD monitoring for 60 days and serve 17 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for time served. The charge was amended from aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, while a charge of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed. The indictment alleged that on June 15 Brooks trespassed in an occupied structure to commit a criminal offense, and caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member.
Angela Mossing, 40, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for there years, ordered to serve 91 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for 91 days served while her case was pending and ordered to complete the Serenity Haven and the county drug court programs.
Jeremy Neifer, 45, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on charge of violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for two years, fined $500 and ordered to comply with the recommendations of Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio. The charge was amended from a fifth-degree felony while two additional counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Todd Plassman Jr., 34, Alvordton, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He was given 16 months in prison with credit for 144 days served while his case was pending. A charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
Jeremy Standifer, 44, Monroe, Mich., appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony; and menacing by stalking, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for three years, fined $500, ordered to complete dual diagnosis and treatment, and given 17 days in CCNO with credit for time served. He failed to appear for a hearing in Fulton County Common Pleas Court on May 25 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond and caused another person to believe he would cause them harm. The stalking charge was amended from a fourth-degree felony while a charge of trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Kaleb Lark, 30, Holgate, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
