Kyle Burditt, 27, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he serve 30 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO), continue with treatment from the Henry County Family and Child Advocacy Center and not use social media without permission of his supervising officer. Charges of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and pandering obscenity involving a minor, a fourth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Frederick Northrup II, 32, Delta, appeared for sentencing on five counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, each a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 30 days in CCNO, continue with treatment from the Henry County Family and Child Advocacy Center and not use social media without permission of his supervising officer. too, he was classified as a tier II sexual offender. The charges alleged that he possessed child pornography.
Jennifer Cockley, 46, Archbold, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued.
Christopher Maney, 50, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 4 and bond was set at $25,000 cash.
Corey Pate, 30, Adrian, Mich., pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 2 and bond was set at $50,000 cash.
