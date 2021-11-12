Fulton Common Pleas

Eryn Arend, 26, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. She was given a 30-month prison term to run concurrently with a 17-month term imposed in Paulding County Common pleas Court. An additional count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, was dismissed.

Sarah Doremus, 31, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on charges of theft and carrying a concealed weapon, each a first-degree misdemeanor. She was placed on community control for three years with TAD monitoring for 60 days, given six days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for six days served in jail while his case was pending and ordered to complete treatment with Harbor Behavorial Health. The charges were amended from fourth-degree felonies while charges of grand theft, a third-degree felony and and theft from a person in protected class, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.

Madison Martinez, 25, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three year with conditions, including that she complete the county's drug court program and undertake recommended treatment at Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio.

Devin Jones, 38, Delta, pleaded guilty to disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments