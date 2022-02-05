Fulton Common Pleas

Damien Pursel, 27, West Unity, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary, each a third-degree felony; grand theft, a third-degree felony; theft from a person in a protected class, a fifth-degree felony; two counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony; attempted breaking and entering, a first-degree misdemeanor; and two counts of theft, each a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

Austin Toadvine, 26, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and theft from a person in a protected class, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

