Cory Edwards, 22, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that he serve 30 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for 10 days served while his case was pending, and ordered to have no contact with the victim. The charge was amended from complicity to commit felonious assault, a second-degree felony, which alleged that on Jan. 17 he solicited a person to inflict serious physical harm upon an individual.
Jose Alvarez, 34, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Alejandro Guzman, 28, Archbold, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and he was given a personal-recognizance bond. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Seth Wyse, 40, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Jose Luna, 18, Archbold, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; two counts of assault, each a fourth-degree felony; public indecency, a fourth-degree felony; and obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 1 and bond was set at $50,000 cash.
Wesley Wiechers, 31, Liberty Center, pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 22 and bond was set at $50,000 cash.
