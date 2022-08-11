Cory Edwards, 22, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that he serve 30 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for 10 days served while his case was pending, and ordered to have no contact with the victim. The charge was amended from complicity to commit felonious assault, a second-degree felony, which alleged that on Jan. 17 he solicited a person to inflict serious physical harm upon an individual.

