Trisha Corley, 34, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. Sentencing was set this week and her bond was continued.

Sarah Doremus, 31, Toledo, pleaded guilty to theft and carrying a concealed weapon, each a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

Charles Holmes, 27, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to aggravated trespass, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

Brian Weber, 33, Whitehouse, pleaded guilty to assault, a fourth-degree felony; and harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

Donta McQuillin, 45, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 13.

