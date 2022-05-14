Joseph Brinkley, 35, 13536 Fullmer Road, Defiance, appeared for sentencing on charges of domestic violence and failure to appear, each a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four year with conditions, including that he complete the batterers treatment program with the Center for Child & Family Advocacy and serve 74 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) with credit for time served while his case was pending. He caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member and failed to appear for a hearing in Fulton County Common Pleas Court after having been released on bond.
Zachery Brobst, 26, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that he serve 14 days in CCNO with credit for one day served, make $250 restitution and pay a $250 fine. The charge was amended from grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, while a charge of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Brandon Gibson, 23, West Unity, pleaded guilty trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Juan Hernandez, 32, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Kareem Johnson, 38, Fayette, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date. A charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing.
Dustin Beard, 34, Anderson, Ind., pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide, a first-degree misdemeanor; vehicular manslaughter, a second-degree misdemeanor; and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 5 and his bond was set at $25,000.
Macario Cuevas, 50, Delta, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 31 and his bond was continued.
Shawn Maney, 35, Archbold, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 31 and bond was set at $50,000.
