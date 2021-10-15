Rhea Bockelman, 29, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a fourth-degree felony. The defendant was given a nine-month prison term to run consecutive to sentences imposed last year in Henry County Common Pleas Court on two drug charges for a total sentence of three years and nine months.
Channon Rufenacht, 53, Archbold, appeared for sentencing on a charge of vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years, fined $500, given 30 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, ordered to complete the cognitive behavioral therapy program and given a five-year operator's license suspension. A charge of aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, was dismissed. She recklessly operated a vehicle that struck a tree on Fulton County Road F in German Township on Jan. 16, causing serious injury to herself and a passenger, Bryan Burton of Fayette.
Kyle Cervantes, 27, Delta, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
