Allan Taylor, 40, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that he serve 12 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for 12 days served while his case was pending.


