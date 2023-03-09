Allan Taylor, 40, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that he serve 12 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for 12 days served while his case was pending.
Timothy Fonseca, 30, Fayette, pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date. The charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony, while two additional counts of felonious assault were dismissed.
Daniel Lane Jr., 34, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Jacob Olson, 31, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to possession of a fentanyl-compound, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Vann Pryor, 67, Holland, pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a first-degree felony; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 27 and his bond was continued.
James VanPelt III, 33, Delta, pleaded not guilty to rape, a first-degree felony; two counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony; and gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 5 and his bond was continued.
Jacob Wyckhouse, 37, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 12 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
