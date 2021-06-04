Fulton Common Pleas
Gabriel Rivera, 45, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he complete any recommended treatment programs, obtain a valid driver's license and serve 164 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for time served while his case was pending.
Michael Kowalis, 47, Cecil, pleaded guilty to inducing panic, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Mohamed Alasal, 18, Kendallville, Ind., pleaded not guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 18 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Jared Baumgartner, 25, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to escape, a third-degree felony; and criminal damaging, a second-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 27 and his $50,000 cash bond was continued.
Charles Coffelt, 29, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 27 and bond was set at $25,000 cash.
Nicolas Gilliland, 18, Archbold, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a third-degree felony; theft from a person in a protected class and three counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 9 and bond was set at $25,000 cash.
Dylan Hall, 25, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 9 and bond was set at $25,000 cash.
Nikia McCall Jr., 28, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to abduction, a third-degree felony; trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 27 and bond was set at $50,000 cash.
Michael Walker, 37, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 27 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
