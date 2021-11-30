Fulton Common Pleas
Isaiah Solomon, 22, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphethamine), a fifth-degree felony, and was given a 20-month prison term. The trafficking charge was amended from a third-degree felony while a charge of permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Donta McQuillin, 45, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs (oxycodone), a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he complete the cognitive behavioral therapy program and serve two days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) with credit two days served while his case was pending. He also was placed on TAD monitoring for 90 days.
Zachery Brobst, 25, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to grand theft and receiving stolen property, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 20 and his bond was continued.
Fredrick Buczko, 61, Oregon, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor; and two counts of domestic violence, first- and fourth-degree misdemeanors. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 20 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
