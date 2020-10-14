Fulton Common Pleas
Anthony Keough, 22, Delta, pleaded guilty to theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued.
Robert Mattin Jr., 26, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; assault of a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony; and harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued.
Dennis Wilhelm, 67, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued.
Earl Hartman, 47, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence and disrupting public services, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 8 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Joshua Todd, 31, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; and trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 19 and bond was set at $50,000 cash.
