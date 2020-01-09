Fulton Common Pleas
Andrew Moll, 35, Swanton, appeared for sentencing on a charge of possession of cocaine. He was sentenced to three years of community control, fined $1,500, ordered to stay out of bars, not consume alcohol, abide by a curfew, serve 45 days at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with work release, be assessed by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio and complete any recommendations.
