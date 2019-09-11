Fulton Common Pleas
Dustin Funk, 39, Flint, Mich., was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to three counts of non-support of dependents. Funk also was ordered to pay prosecution costs, stay current on his child support and pay all arrears, inform the Child Support Enforcement Agency of his employer and any change of address and set up/maintain wage withholding.
Heather Boger, 40, Pettisville, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated theft. She was sentenced to 18 months in prison and ordered to pay prosecution costs, as well as restitution to the victim. Boger stole property or services valued at more than $150,000 but less than $750,000 between March 18, 2013, and Sept. 10, 2019.
