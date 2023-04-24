Jon Ordway, 41, Archbold, appeared for sentencing on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, each a third-degree felony. He was given a 30-month prison term with credit for 102 days served in jail while his cases were pending.
Kevin Demeter, 37, Archbold, appeared for sentencing on two counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony. He was given a 29-month sentence with credit for 105 days served in jail while his case was pending.
Dustin Siler, 26, 2107 Power Dam Road, Defiance, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. He was given a 12-month prison term to run concurrent with a sentence of four years and 11 months imposed last month in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on four counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, third-, fourth-, and fifth-degree felonies.
Timothy Fonseca, 30, Fayette, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he maintain treatment at Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio and comply with all recommendations. The charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Two other counts of felonious assault were dismissed. The indictment had alleged that on Nov. 7 he caused, or attempted to cause, harm to three persons with a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance.
Jacob Olson, 31, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of possession of a fentanyl-compound, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he maintain treatment at Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio and comply with all recommendations.
Joshua Corley, 37, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to trespass in a habitation, a fifth-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later time.
Quinten Miller, 36, Wauseon, was found guilty by a jury of abduction, a third-degree felony; and not guilty of domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was revoked. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later time.
Kristi Ordway, 46, Archbold, pleaded guilty to passing bad checks, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later time.
