Fulton Common Pleas
Anthony Keough, 21, Delta, appeared for sentencing on a charge of theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for two years, given a 30-day jail sentence, and ordered to have no contact with the victims, receive an assessment from Renewed Mind and complete the county's cognitive behavioral therapy program. The charge was amended from burglary, a second-degree felony, which alleged that on July 19 he trespassed in an occupied home on County Road E near Delta to commit a criminal offense.
Robert Mattin Jr., 26, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on charges assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony; harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given a 15-month prison term with credit for 127 days served in jail while his case was pending. The indictment alleged that on July 29 he caused physical harm to one male as well as a police officer, and harassed a law enforcement officer with a bodily substance.
Vincent Petty, 27, Bryan, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of fentanyl. He was placed on community control and ordered to complete the county's cognitive behavioral therapy program, as well as treatment at Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio. Petty originally was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, each a fifth-degree felony.
Deshawn Moore, 24, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Bradley Kiepert, 42, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to assault, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Matthew Costanzo, 34, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 2 and his $50,000 bond was continued.
Nathan Whitehead, 31, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 27 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.