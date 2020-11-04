Fulton Common Pleas
Bradley Kiepert, 42, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to assault, a fourth-degree felony; and harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 30 and his bond was continued.
Amy Mathers, 46, Delta, pleaded guilty to theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.