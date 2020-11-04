Fulton Common Pleas

Bradley Kiepert, 42, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to assault, a fourth-degree felony; and harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 30 and his bond was continued.

Amy Mathers, 46, Delta, pleaded guilty to theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

