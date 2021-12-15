Amber Barnett, 20, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to obstructing justice, a second-degree misdemeanor. She was given 80 day in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio to run concurrent with a 16-month prison term reimposed for a community control violation on a previous conviction for reckless homicide, a fourth-degree felony.

Clayton Hargrove, 27, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he pay restitution of $800 to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit for the drug transaction to a confidential informant and complete the SEARCH program.

Brian Weber, 33, Whitehouse, appeared for sentencing on charges of assault, a fourth-degree felony; and harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he continue engaging with A Renewed Mind and observe a curfew. A charge of burglary, a second-degree felony, was dismissed.

R.B. Davenport, 60, Kalamazoo, Mich., pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

Ronnie Denudt, 60, Blissfield, Mich., pleaded guilty to attempted trespass in a habitation, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

Daniel Lane Jr., 33, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; domestic violence, a second-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

Anthony Papa, 27, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of criminal damaging, each a second-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 21 and her bond was continued.

Tiffani Stanforth, 33, Hillsboro, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 23 and her bond was continued.

Steven Geise, 63, Swanton, pleaded guilty to theft in office, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date. He allegedly used his office (Swanton's village wastewater superintendent) to commit a theft offense from May 16-July 2.

Eron Rogers, 23, Romulus, Mich., pleaded guilty to carrying concealed weapons, a first-degree misdemeanor; and obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

Richard Tyson, 44, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and trafficking in marijuana, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

