Amber Barnett, 20, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to obstructing justice, a second-degree misdemeanor. She was given 80 day in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio to run concurrent with a 16-month prison term reimposed for a community control violation on a previous conviction for reckless homicide, a fourth-degree felony.
Clayton Hargrove, 27, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he pay restitution of $800 to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit for the drug transaction to a confidential informant and complete the SEARCH program.
Brian Weber, 33, Whitehouse, appeared for sentencing on charges of assault, a fourth-degree felony; and harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he continue engaging with A Renewed Mind and observe a curfew. A charge of burglary, a second-degree felony, was dismissed.
R.B. Davenport, 60, Kalamazoo, Mich., pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Ronnie Denudt, 60, Blissfield, Mich., pleaded guilty to attempted trespass in a habitation, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Daniel Lane Jr., 33, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; domestic violence, a second-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Anthony Papa, 27, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of criminal damaging, each a second-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 21 and her bond was continued.
Tiffani Stanforth, 33, Hillsboro, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 23 and her bond was continued.
Steven Geise, 63, Swanton, pleaded guilty to theft in office, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date. He allegedly used his office (Swanton's village wastewater superintendent) to commit a theft offense from May 16-July 2.
Eron Rogers, 23, Romulus, Mich., pleaded guilty to carrying concealed weapons, a first-degree misdemeanor; and obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Richard Tyson, 44, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and trafficking in marijuana, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.