Fulton Common Pleas
Bryant Hall, 39, Charlotte, N.C., pleaded guilty to three counts of nonsupport of dependents, was sentenced to five years of community control and ordered to pay prosecution costs, maintain child support obligation, serve 116 days in jail with credit for time served and maintain his current address.
Brian Bernholtz, 52, Delta, had previously pleaded guilty to violating a protection order. He was sentenced to one year of community control, ordered to pay prosecution costs, pay a $100 fine, serve 30 days at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, be placed on TAD monitoring for 30 days after his release from jail, stay out of bars, be assessed for drug/alcohol by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio and complete any recommended treatment.
Jaymon Dunn, 21, Toledo, had previously pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine. He was sentenced to two years of community control, ordered to pay prosecution costs, pay a $500 fine, stay out of bars, serve six days at CCNO with credit for days already served, be assessed by A Renewed Mind and complete any recommended treatment.
