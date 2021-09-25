Fulton Common Pleas
Nicholas Gilliland, 19, Archbold, appeared for sentencing on two counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony, and was given an 11-month prison term with credit for time served in jail while his case was pending. A third count of theft and a charge of theft from a person in a protected class, each a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Eryn Arend, 26, Toledo, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and bond was set at $50,000 cash. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Isaiah Solomon, 22, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Steven Geise, 62, Swanton, pleaded not guilty to theft in office, a felony, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 16 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Kaleb Lark, 30, Holgate, pleaded not guilty to violating a protection order, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 19 and his bond was continued.
Cory McGuire, 31, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 9 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Adam Ryley, 37, Holland, pleaded not guilty to abduction, a third-degree felony; domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 19 and bond was set at $50,000 cash.
