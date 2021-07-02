Fulton Common Pleas
Jared Baumgartner, 25, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of escape, a third-degree felony. He was given an 18-month prison sentence with credit for 47 days served in jail while his case was pending. Baumgartner escaped detention from law enforcement officers on April 23 by cutting off his electronic ankle monitor. A charge of criminal damaging, a second-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.
Charles Coffelt, 29, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on charges of attempted tampering with evidence and possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to complete the SEARCH program and treatment at Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio.
Dakota Brooks, 28, Fayette, pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 19 and the defendant was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Stephen Hansen, 31, Swanton, pleaded not guilty to gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 26.
Karem Johnson, 37, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; three counts of assault, each a fourth-degree felony; two counts of domestic violence, one a fifth-degree felony, the other a first-degree misdemeanor; and resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor. His case was scheduled for a hearing on motions (if any) on July 27 and bond was set at $25,000 cash.
Douglas McClish, 51, Delta, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; inducing panic, a fifth-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor; and obstructing official business, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 6.
Deshawn McGarry, 23, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; and possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 27 and his bond was continued.
Clifford Pate, 54, Lyons, pleaded not guilty to two counts of receiving stolen property, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies; criminal trespass, a first-degree misdemeanor; falsification, a first-degree misdemeanor; and two counts of theft, one a fifth-degree felony, the other a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 13.
Mark Phillips, 46, Fayette, pleaded not guilty to rape, a first-degree felony; attempted rape, a second-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 2.
Todd Plassman Jr., 34, Delta, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 27 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Channon Rufenacht, 53, 1875 Langlan Drive, Defiance, pleaded not guilty to aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony; and vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 27 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
