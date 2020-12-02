Fulton Common Pleas
Anthony Rodriguez, 35, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of assault, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years, fined $200 and ordered to complete the SEARCH program, treatment from Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio and the court's cognitive behavioral therapy program. He also was ordered to serve seven days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) with credit for seven days served in jail while his case was pending and will be placed on TAD monitoring for 60 days after completing the SEARCH program. The charge alleged that on July 16 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a peace officer.
Joshua Todd, 31, Toledo, pleaded guilty to aggravated trespassing, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for two years and given a 180-day sentence in CCNO. The charge was amended from trespassing in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleged that on Aug. 7 he trespassed in a residence on Swanton's Sanderson Avenue. Charges of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; and burglary, a second-degree felony, were dismissed.
Alan Haas, 21, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
David Dominique, 50, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 19 and his personal-recognizance bond was continued.
Gabriel Rivera, 44, Wauseon, entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity on two counts of harassment with bodily substance, each a fifth-degree felony. The case will be continued.
