Fulton Common Pleas
Corey Witsman, 33, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on a charge of permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years, ordered to serve seven days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for time served, ordered to make $660 restitution to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit and ordered to complete Fulton County's drug court program. A charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, was dismissed.
