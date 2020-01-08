• Court Results
Fulton Common Pleas
Robert Boroff, 27, Defiance, had previously pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. He was sentenced to two years of community control, ordered to stay out of bars, not consume alcohol, abide by a curfew, complete a dual diagnosis with A Renewed Mindy and successfully complete any recommended treatment. He was found in possession of methamphetamine.
Jonathon Rufenacht, 22, Archbold, pleaded guilty to theft. He was sentenced to two years of community control, ordered to pay restitution and serve seven days at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, with work release. He had obtained control over property or services by deception.
