Fulton Common Pleas
Ramon Love, 25, Toledo, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking in cocaine. He was sentenced to two years of community control and ordered to pay prosecution costs, and pay restitution of $530 to the MAN Unit and $1,150.60 to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He will be held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, until a bed becomes available at the SEARCH Program, Bowling Green. He must successfully complete the program. On May 10 and May 23, 2018, he sold or offered to sell cocaine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.