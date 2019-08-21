Fulton Common Pleas

Ramon Love, 25, Toledo, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking in cocaine. He was sentenced to two years of community control and ordered to pay prosecution costs, and pay restitution of $530 to the MAN Unit and $1,150.60 to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He will be held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, until a bed becomes available at the SEARCH Program, Bowling Green. He must successfully complete the program. On May 10 and May 23, 2018, he sold or offered to sell cocaine.

Load comments