Timothy Bigley, 58, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on charges of having weapons while under disability, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony and was given a 10-month prison term.
Austin McDaniel, 21, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and was given a nine-month prison term.
David Vasquez, 32, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of voyeurism, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years, ordered to complete the sex offender treatment program, given 17 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for time served and classified as a tier 1 sexual offender.
Devon Harris, 28, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 3 and bond was set at $25,000 cash.
Stacey Maness, 36, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 27 and bond was set at $10,000 cash.
Jon Ordway, 40, Archbold, for two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 31.
Kari Rowe, 46, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to theft in office and tampering with records, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 3.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.