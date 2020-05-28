Fulton Common Pleas
Andy Smart, 19, Swanton, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic violence. He was sentenced to 41 days at CCNO and two years of community control, ordered to have no contact with the victim, stay out of bars, abide by a curfew and complete a batterers' treatment program and aftercare.
Kayla Hahn, 22, Napoleon, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs and permitting drug abuse. She was sentenced to a mandatory three years in prison for trafficking and 10 months for permitting drug abuse. The sentences will be served concurrently.
