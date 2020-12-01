Fulton Common Pleas
Jared Bauman, 35, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and was given a nine-month prison term. He possessed a gun while under indictment, or having been convicted of, a felony involving illegal drugs.
Jennifer Cockley, 46, Archbold, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (promethazine), a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years, and ordered to complete treatment programs with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio and Serenity Haven, and serve two days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for two days served while her case was pending.
Thomas Skiver, 31, Archbold, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and fined $500. He also was ordered to complete Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio’s treatment program and Fulton County’s drug court program, and serve 53 days in CCNO with credit for 53 days served while his case was pending.
Crystal White, 35, Alvordton, appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years, and ordered to complete treatment programs with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio and Serenity Haven, and serve 52 days in CCNO with credit for 52 days served while her case was pending.
