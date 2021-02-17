Fulton Common Pleas

Blake Richards, 24, Bryan, pleaded guilty to aggravated trespassing, a first-degree misdemeanor; and criminal damaging, a second-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

Ruta Stravinskaite, 37, Schaumburg, Ill., pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order of signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

