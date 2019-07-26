Fulton Common Pleas

Jesse Beverly, 20, Delta, was sentenced to one year of community control for possession of drugs.

Christopher Brick, 19, Swanton, was sentenced to one year of community control for obstructing official business.

oey Barthel, 26, Wauseon, was sentenced to two years of community control and 51 days in jail for domestic violence and using weapons while intoxicated. He also was ordered to have no contact with the victim, complete any treatment recommended by Maumee Valley Guidance Center, complete the batter's treatment program, be assessed for drug/alcohol treatment and complete all recommendations and forfeit his firearm to the state.

Curtis Stanley, 27, Delta, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for burglary.

