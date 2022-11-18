Jose Alvarez, 33, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for one year with conditions, including that he serve 60 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for 29 days served while his case was pending.
Alejandro Guzman, 28, Archbold, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that he comply with treatment recommendations and pay a $100 fine.
Seth Wyse, 40, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years with conditions, including that he deposit a check of $106,000 to the victim and serve 60 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for four days served in jail while his case was pending.
Wesley Wiechers, 32, Malinta, pleaded guilty to trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date. Charges of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, will be dismissed at sentencing.
Dallas Gillett, 48, 403 Seneca St., Defiance, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 2 and bond was set at $25,000 cash.
Dustin Siler, 25, 2107 Power Dam Road, Defiance, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 20 and his bond was continued.
Allan Taylor, 40, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to attempted trespass in a habitation when a person is likely to be present, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 4 and his bond was continued.
