Fulton Common Pleas
Alexis Dohm, 25, Swanton, pleaded not guilty to five counts of theft of drugs, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 15 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Michael Harrison, 38, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 8 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Austin Sours, 23, Albion, Mich., pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 8 and bond was set at $50,000 cash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.