Fulton Common Pleas

Alexis Dohm, 25, Swanton, pleaded not guilty to five counts of theft of drugs, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 15 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Michael Harrison, 38, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 8 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Austin Sours, 23, Albion, Mich., pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 8 and bond was set at $50,000 cash.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments