Jaycee Riley, 48, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, each a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years, ordered to serve 33 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, fined $1,000 and classified as a tier II sexual offender. He also was ordered to continue with treatment with CCFA in Napoleon, complete recommended treatment and observe a curfew. Ten additional counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, each a fourth-degree felony; and 20 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, each a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed. Riley possessed child pornography.

