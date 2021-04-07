Fulton Common Pleas

Blake Richards, 24, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on charges of aggravated trespass, a first-degree misdemeanor; and criminal damaging, a second-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that he have no contact with the victim and complete recommended treatment and aftercare. Richards caused or created a substantial risk of physical harm to another person's property while entering the premises of another person to commit a misdemeanor. The charges were amended from burglary, a second-degree felony; and trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony.

Richard Bricker, 58, Wauseon, appeared for violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 13 and bond was set at $50,000 cash.

Matthew Perkins, 34, Delta, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 13 and his bond was continued.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments