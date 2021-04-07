Fulton Common Pleas
Blake Richards, 24, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on charges of aggravated trespass, a first-degree misdemeanor; and criminal damaging, a second-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that he have no contact with the victim and complete recommended treatment and aftercare. Richards caused or created a substantial risk of physical harm to another person's property while entering the premises of another person to commit a misdemeanor. The charges were amended from burglary, a second-degree felony; and trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony.
Richard Bricker, 58, Wauseon, appeared for violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 13 and bond was set at $50,000 cash.
Matthew Perkins, 34, Delta, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 13 and his bond was continued.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.