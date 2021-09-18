Mark Phillips, 46, Fayette, appeared for sentencing on charges of abduction and domestic violence, each a third-degree felony. He was given a 30-month prison term to run consecutive to the balance of prison terms reimposed on previous felony convictions in Defiance and Williams counties, for a total of 80 months. The charges alleged that on May 29 he restrained the liberty of another person, creating a risk of physical harm or placing that person in fear. Charges of rape, a first-degree felony; and attempted rape, a second-degree felony, were dismissed.
