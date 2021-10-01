Augustine Chapa, 34, Wauseon, was found guilty of burglary, a second-degree felony; grand theft, a third-degree felony; domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a first-degree misdemeanor, following a jury trial. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing will be scheduled at a later date. The charges alleged that on April 16 he trespassed in an occupied residence at 615 N. Ottokee St. in Wauseon, stole property and used a vehicle without authorization. An earlier indictment had alleged that on Oct. 9, 2020 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family family or household member.
