Fulton Common Pleas
Joshua Gold, 69, Putney, Vt., pleaded guilty to a charge of trafficking in marijuana. He was sentenced to eight days at CCNO, one year of community control, fined $250 and costs, and report to adult probation before leaving the county and monthly until probation is transferred to Vermont.
