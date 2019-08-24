• Court Results
Fulton Common Pleas
Amber Clark, 34, Napoleon, was sentenced to 12 months in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of tampering with evidence. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, on June 12 Clark used fake urine for a drug screen. Clark also was ordered to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed fees.
