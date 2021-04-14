Fulton Common Pleas

Mathias Petersen, 24, Archbold, pleaded not guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Dylan Woody, 37, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 6 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

