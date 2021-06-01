Fulton Common Pleas

Jordan McGowan, 23, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 9 and his $50,000 cash bond was continued.

Brandi Shadbolt, 30, Wauseon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 1 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Rhoda Miller, 54, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of forgery, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that she receive an assessment and recommended treatment by the county’s educational program and pay restitution of $7,150 to the victim. She forged a check. A charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.

