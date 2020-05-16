Fulton Common Pleas
Jerod Yedica, 30, Archbold, previously pleaded guilty to domestic violence. He was sentenced to three years of community control, ordered to pay prosecution costs, stay out of bars and complete a batter's treatment program with the Center for Child and Family Advocacy. He will held at CCNO until a bed is available at the Search Program and be assessed by A Renewed Mind, completing treatment. He was sentenced to 147 days at CCNO, with credit for days served.
Gloria Hall, 25, Merrilville, Ind., pleaded guilty to assault. She was sentenced to 11 days at CCNO, two years of community control and ordered to complete treatment at Pillars of Wellness and aftercare.
