Jessie De La Garza, 31, Adrian, Mich., pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and two counts of criminal damaging, each a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date. Charges of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; burglary, a second-degree felony; and aggravated trespass, a first-degree misdemeanor, will be dismissed at sentencing.

