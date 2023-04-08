Brooke Werder, 28, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on charges of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was given a 42-month prison term with credit for 120 days served in jail while her case was pending.
Quenjuana Wells, 38, Indianapolis, Ind., appeared for sentencing on a charge of counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony, and was given a seven-month prison term with credit for 29 days served in jail while her case was pending. A second count of counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony, and a charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony, were dismissed.
Stacey Maness, 36, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that she follow treatment recommendations of Serenity Haven.
Stacy Clark, 51, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Clyde Roberts, 75, Swanton, entered Alford guilty pleas — maintaining the defendant’s innocence, but given in his her “best interests” — to three counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person and three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, third- and fourth-degree felonies. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Daniel Cook, 56, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; and unlawful restraint, a third-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 26 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Harland Hersey, 19, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to three counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, each a second-degree felony; three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a fourth-degree felony; voyeurism, a fifth-degree felony; and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 18 and his bond was continued.
Glen Kunkle, 35, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to two counts of receiving stolen property, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 26 and bond was set at $25,000 cash.
Glenn Parcher III, 55, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; 11 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, each a second-degree felony; two counts of vandalism, third- and fifth-degree felonies; corrupting another with drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and voyeurism, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 12 and his bond was continued.
Becky Rhodes, 43, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 18 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
