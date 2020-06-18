Fulton Common Pleas
John Beach, 25, Fayette, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic violence. He was sentenced to serve 17 months in prison.
Gary Hollstein Jr., 46, Toledo, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of identity fraud. He was sentenced to one year of community control, serve 30 days at CCNO, complete the Fulton County Cognitive Behavioral Treatment program, not enter bars, abide by a curfew and provide proof of a high school diploma.
