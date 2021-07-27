Jeremiah Johnson, 26, Delta, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order of signal of a police officer, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

An indictment against Matthew Perkins, 35, Delta, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.

