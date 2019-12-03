• Court Results
Fulton Common Pleas
Chad Mann, 26, Delta, was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine. He was sentenced to one year of community control, ordered to pay a $250 fine and prosecution charges, stay out of bars, abide by a curfew, serve 18 days at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, and be assessed by A Renewed Mind, completing aftercare.
